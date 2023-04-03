IIT JAM 2023 scorecards released at jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the scorecards of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 today, April 3. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit cards from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2023 scorecards released at jam.iitg.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online applictaion process for admission process will begin on April 11 to April 25.

“Candidates can log into the Candidate Portal to view their Results and download Scorecard”, reads the official website.

Direct link here

IIT JAM 2023 scorecard: Know how to check

Visit the official website at am.iitg.ac.inOn the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your login details

Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON