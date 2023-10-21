IIT JAM 2024 registration date extended, apply till October 25 at jam.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the registration date for IIT JAM 2024. The registration date for Joint Admission Test for Masters has been extended till October 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for JAM can do it through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the registration was started on September 5, 2023. The admit card will be available to appearing candidates on January 8, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The results will be announced on March 22, 2024 and availability of scorecards for download will be available on April 2, 2024.

Candidates who have passed an undergraduate degree or currently studying in their final year of undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the examination. Follow the steps given below to apply for the exam online.

IIT JAM 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.

