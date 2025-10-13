Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the IIT JAM 2026 registration date. The last date to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 is October 20, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM 2026 registration date extended till October 20, apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Candidates have to first register on JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), by providing their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and setting a password. After successful registration, the candidate’s Enrollment ID and OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate.

IIT JAM 2026 registration: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow te steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IIT JAM exam will be held on February 15, 2026 in two sessions. The exam will be conducted in computer based test conducted for seven test papers at the undergraduate level. Test Papers will comprise (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test Paper(s).

The application fee is ₹1000/- for one test paper and ₹1350/- for two test papers for female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and ₹2000/- for one test paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers for all other categories.

Candidates who have entered the CATEGORY or GENDER or EXAMINATION CITY or DoB incorrectly will be allowed to change with an additional fee of ₹300. Candidates can add an ADDITIONAL TEST PAPER or can CHANGE THE TEST PAPER(S) in the previously submitted application form available at with an additional fee of ₹300 before November 10, 2025.