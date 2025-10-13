Edit Profile
    IIT JAM 2026 registration date extended till October 20, apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

    IIT JAM 2026 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is October 20, 2025. 

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 9:06 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the IIT JAM 2026 registration date. The last date to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 is October 20, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

    IIT JAM 2026 registration date extended till October 20, apply at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

    Candidates have to first register on JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), by providing their name, a valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and setting a password. After successful registration, the candidate’s Enrollment ID and OTP will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate.

    IIT JAM 2026 registration: How to apply

    To apply online candidates can follow te steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

    2. Click on IIT JAM 2026 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Once registration is done fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    IIT JAM exam will be held on February 15, 2026 in two sessions. The exam will be conducted in computer based test conducted for seven test papers at the undergraduate level. Test Papers will comprise (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test Paper(s).

    The application fee is 1000/- for one test paper and 1350/- for two test papers for female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and 2000/- for one test paper and 2700/- for two test papers for all other categories.

    Candidates who have entered the CATEGORY or GENDER or EXAMINATION CITY or DoB incorrectly will be allowed to change with an additional fee of 300. Candidates can add an ADDITIONAL TEST PAPER or can CHANGE THE TEST PAPER(S) in the previously submitted application form available at with an additional fee of 300 before November 10, 2025.

    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/IIT JAM 2026 Registration Date Extended Till October 20, Apply At Jam2026.iitb.ac.in
