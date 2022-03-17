IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has released IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022. The final answer key can be downloaded by the appeared candidates through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in. The examination was conducted on February 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

The JAM 2022 answer key has been released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download final answer key here&nbsp;</strong>

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the test paper name and download link.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be declared by the Institute on March 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result once released through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in, using their login credentials.