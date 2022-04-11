Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT JAM registration process under way, here's how to apply

IIT Roorkee has commenced the application process for Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2022
IIT JAM registration process under way, here's how to apply( jam.iitr.ac.in/index.html)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the application process for Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitr.ac.in.

The application process will end on May 11. The first, second, third and fourth round will be between June 1 to July 11. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 held on February 13, 2022, are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2022-23.

For candidates of any category, the application fee for admission is 600. The cost may only be paid ONLINE using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. Payment via challan is not accepted. 

JAM 2022 Admission: Know how to register

Visit the official website of JAM 2022 at jam.iitr.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the' JAM 2022: Candidate Portal'

Key in your Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password

Fill all the required details and submit

Download the JAM 2022 admission application form

Take printout for future reference.

Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is a qualifying examination for admissions to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at various IITs and to consolidate science as a career option for bright students across the country.

 

 

iit jam
