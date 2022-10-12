IIT Jodhpur researchers design robotic trainers for lower limb rehabilitation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur has designed a robotic trainer for lower limb rehabilitation by physiotherapy. According to a press release issued by the institute, IIT Jodhpur researcher Dr Jayant Kumar Mohanta, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering along with other co-researchers has designed robotic trainers that can be used in physiotherapy to treat lower limb disabilities.

Limb disability is a serious malady among Indians, and is caused by age-related ailments, physical deformations, accidents, strokes, polio, etc.

In robotic rehabilitation, the therapist only needs to provide supervision and the setting up of the device.

Most existing robotic systems treat the patients by performing motions only in sagittal plane. For complete limb movement, sagittal movement is not sufficient and movements in transverse (upper and lower body) and coronal (front and back) planes are also essential.

The IIT Jodhpur researcher have proposed a robot manipulator arrangement that is capable of providing motion to the ankle in all three planes i.e., sagittal, transverse and coronal plane.

“Complete Rehabilitation is possible if the correct sequence of therapies is executed. Robots will be able to do it without getting tired.”, explained Dr Mohanta, Assistant Professor, IIT Jodhpur.

The usefulness of the robotic trainer was confirmed using computer-based simulations along with a motion control scheme.

“The robotic trainer we have designed will help providing physiotherapy to paralytic patients, and for those who have spinal cord injuries that have disrupted their lower limb functions”, said the research lead.

The trainer is conceptually simple and has a modular mechanical configuration that is easy to fix and use.

In order to meet this increasing demand for engineers with diverse backgrounds in the field of robotic and mobility systems, and to support relevant research and development, an MTech Programme in Robotics and Mobility System is designed by IIT Jodhpur. This program is offered by IDRP Robotics and Mobility Systems.

