IIT Kanpur launches GATE 2023 website; online application begins on August 30

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has launched the official website for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on July 27, 2022.

The institute will start accepting online applications from August 30, 2022 and the process will be concluded on September 30, 2022. According to a press issued by the institute, the admit cards will be issued on January 3, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The website was launched by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, on behalf of the institution, which is the organizing institute for the upcoming GATE 2023.

The examination will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

GATE 2023 is a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects.

The Official website contains all the important dates and information for the exam. The Information Brochure is also launched within the website and it stores all the necessary information regarding the exam pattern, zones, syllabi etc.

Previous year question papers will also be made available for prospective candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can take admission in various masters and doctoral programs across different branches.

The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 2023 across 8 zones.

Here is the GATE 2023 Official website- gate.iitk.ac.in