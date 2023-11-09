IIT Madras NPTEL-GATE portal sees a significant increase in student participation to ace the exam

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) NPTEL - GATE portal received over 50,700 registrations from aspirants who are focussed on excelling in the competitive exam.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the portal provides access to previous years' questions (PYQs) from 2007-2022 to asiprants which helps them to cover more than 16 years of GATE exam topics. It was also noted that the portal saw a significant increase in student participation over the past year due to its comprehensive exam preparation programs.

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) according to the media release is a joint initiative of various IITs including IIT Madras and IISc, Bengaluru and was launched on August 2022.

According to the statistics mentioned in the press release, from August 2022 to February 2023, students completed 115 mock tests across six key subjects - Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Physics, and Chemistry. The current semester, which started on October 15 has seen 19 mock tests completed across seven subjects, including the six previous ones and Biotechnology.

“The high participation of students in mock tests and live sessions demonstrates their commitment to adequate GATE exam preparation using the portal's expansive resources. The NPTEL-GATE portal provides a lot of benefits for GATE aspirants and offers all these features for free, democratizing access to high-quality educational content," said Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras.