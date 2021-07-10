Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Air Force STAR exam from July 12, admit card released

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit cards of the STAR 01/ 2021 exam which is scheduled to be held from July 12 to July 18.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit cards of the STAR 01/ 2021 exam which is scheduled to be held from July 12 to July 18. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April and was later postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

"Exam Date and name of Exam City for STAR 01/2021 is available in your login click here. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam," candidates have been informed.

IAF conducts the STAR exam for selection of airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades (except auto mobile technician, Indian air force (police), Indian air force (security) and musician trades).

IAF admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website https://indianairforce.nic.in/ or else directly go to https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration details asked in the admit card link

Submit the details

Download the IAF admit card 2021

