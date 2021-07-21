Indian Coast Guard admit cards 2021 for AC posts PSB out, direct link

Indian Coast Guard admit cards 2021: Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday released the admit cards for the exam for the posts of Assistant Commandant. Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts can download their admit card from the official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

An important notification has also been released for candidates who have opted or would be opting for Mumbai as their examination centre for the preliminary Selection Board (PSB) of Assistant Commandant. According to the notice the PSB will be conducted at Dahanu in place of Mumbai due to Covid-19 restrictions and administrative reasons. Check latest notifications released on the official website.

The official website has also released important Covid guidelines for candidates appearing in Preliminary Selection Board. Candidates should follow social distancing and other Covid protocols while travelling in train/taxi/ or any other means of transport. Further, the candidates should carry hand sanitisers, face masks, face shields and pair of gloves, and have the "Arogya-Setu" app installed on their phones. For more details, check the notifications issued on the official website.

Indian Coast Guard AC admit card: Direct link to download

Note: Visit official website of Indian coast Guards for latest news and updates about the exam.