Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Indian Coast Guard admit cards 2021 for AC posts PSB out, direct link
competitive exams

Indian Coast Guard admit cards 2021 for AC posts PSB out, direct link

Indian Coast Guard admit cards 2021: Indian Coast Guard admit card 2021: Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday released the admit card for the post of assistant commandant (AC).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Candidates who have successfully applied for the assistant commandant posts can download their admit card from the official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.(ANI file)

Indian Coast Guard admit cards 2021: Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday released the admit cards for the exam for the posts of Assistant Commandant. Candidates who have successfully applied for the posts can download their admit card from the official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

An important notification has also been released for candidates who have opted or would be opting for Mumbai as their examination centre for the preliminary Selection Board (PSB) of Assistant Commandant. According to the notice the PSB will be conducted at Dahanu in place of Mumbai due to Covid-19 restrictions and administrative reasons. Check latest notifications released on the official website.

The official website has also released important Covid guidelines for candidates appearing in Preliminary Selection Board. Candidates should follow social distancing and other Covid protocols while travelling in train/taxi/ or any other means of transport. Further, the candidates should carry hand sanitisers, face masks, face shields and pair of gloves, and have the "Arogya-Setu" app installed on their phones. For more details, check the notifications issued on the official website.

Indian Coast Guard AC admit card: Direct link to download

Note: Visit official website of Indian coast Guards for latest news and updates about the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian coast guard recruitment hall tickets assistant commandant
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP