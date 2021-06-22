Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Navy Admit cards 2021 released for AA and SSR posts, direct link

Indian Navy Admit cards 2021: Indian Navy has released the admit cards for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) recruitment exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Indian Navy Admit cards 2021: Indian Navy has invited online applications for enrolment as sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA)and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR).(ANI)

Indian Navy Admit cards: Indian Navy has released the admit cards for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) recruitment exams. Candidate who has applied for the AA and SSR post can download the admit card from the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

"Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard," reads a statement on the official website.

Indian Navy has invited online applications for unmarried male candidates for the enrolment as sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA)and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for 500 and 2000 vacancies ( approximately) respectively for the August 2021 batch.

Approximately 10000 candidates will be called for written examination and PFT. The shortlisting of the candidates for written examination and PFT will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination).

Indian Navy Admit cards: Direct link to download

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website

Steps to download the Indian Navy admit cards:

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Login' Tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Your Indian Navy AA SSR Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

