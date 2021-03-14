Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Indian Navy Tradesman examination 2021 on its official website.

The INCET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 20 to 22, 2021.

Direct link to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021

How to download the Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, go to on Join Navy, Ways to join, Civilians, and click on Tradesman Mate (TMM)"

Click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card - Examination City'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

