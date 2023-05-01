INI CET admit card for July 2023 exam today on aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will issue admit cards for the July 2023 edition of the Institute of National Importance-Combined Entrance Test or INI CET today, May 1. Candidates can download the INI CET admit card from aiimsexams.ac.in, once it is released. The exam is scheduled for May 7.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here are the steps to download the INI CET July 2023 admit card

Go to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Find and open the link to download admit cards. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download the INI CET admit card.

As per the tentative schedule for exam-related activities, results of INI CET July will be announced on May 13. Counselling dates will be shared later.

INI CET is held for admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education.

Candidates who qualify the test can apply for a seat at AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS institutes, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.

