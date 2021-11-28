IOCL apprentice exam for Mathura Refinery on Dec 5, admit cards from Nov 29

The IOCL will conduct the written test on December 5 for engagement of Apprentices at Mathura Refinery, as per the latest update available on the official website of the Indian Oil. The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for this exam will be released on the website and candidates can download it from November 29.

“Further to notification dated 22.10.2021 hosted on the website www.iocl.com, the written test for engagement of Apprentices at Mathura Refinery is re-scheduled on 05.12.2021 (Sunday) at Delhi. Provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be able to download their Admit Card w.e.f. 29.11.2021 from iocrefrecruit.in for appearing in Written Test. Kindly keep visiting the website www.iocl.com on regular basis in future for further information on the subject,” candidates have been informed.

The exam was tentatively scheduled on November 21.

The recruitment was announced in October and applications were invited by Indian Oil for apprenticeship at its refineries at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (all 3 in Assam) Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (UP), Panipat (Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)) (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

