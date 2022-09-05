JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: Registration begins, apply through JEE Main

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2022: The registration process for Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) for Engineering and allied courses at five Delhi-based institutions has started. Candidates who have qualified in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and meet other eligibility conditions can apply for JAC Delhi BTech admission counselling 2022 on jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The registration process will continue till September 25.

This year, 6,502 BTech and 90 BArch seats are on offer.

Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are participating in JAC which is being conducted online.

This year, Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Delhi is the coordinating institution of JAC.

JAC Delhi BTech counselling 2022 registration fee is ₹1,500 plus transaction charges.

