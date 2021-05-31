JAM 2021: Registration ends today on jam.iisc.ac.in, here’s how to apply

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc will end the registration process for JAM 2021 on May 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Admission Test for Masters can apply online through the official site of JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in. The registration process was started on April 20, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can apply for provisional admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programs at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programs at IISc by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programs. To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JAM 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of IISC JAM on iisc.jam.ac.in.

• Fill in the application form.

• Upload the photograph, signature and other documents like category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), etc.

• Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees of ₹600/- (Rupees Six hundred only) are to be made as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment can be made online through the JOAPS website.