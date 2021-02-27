JAM answer key 2021 released at jam.iisc.ac.in, here's direct link to check

JAM answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru on Friday released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JAM 2021 examination can check the answer key online at jam.iisc.ac.in.

"The answer keys are open to challenge during March 1-3, 2021 by paying a fee of ₹500 per question through the JOAPS portal. The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on this webpage and not the one found on the candidate’s response sheet. Candidates challenging the answer key must also provide a detailed answer to the question. The fee of ₹500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid. The final answer key will be available on this webpage in the third week of March 2021," reads the statement available on the official website.

Direct link to check JAM answer key 2021.

How to check JAM answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are now available’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the specific subject

The JAM answer key 2021 for the selected subject in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.