Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board CBT from August 17: Important points
competitive exams

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board CBT from August 17: Important points

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct computer-based written test for more than 1,200 posts from August 17 to August 24. The exam will be held at various exam centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board CBT from August 17: Important points(HT FILE)

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conduct computer-based written test for more than 1,200 posts from August 17 to August 24. The exam will be held at various exam centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla. 

The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for the exam has been released on the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

Exam guidelines can be found here https://jkssb.nic.in/Pdf/Instructions_for_candidates13082021.pdf

The Board has urged candidates not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements.

“However, it has come to the notice of the Board that some unscrupulous elements/ vested interests are approaching innocent youth with the intention of duping them by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations,” the Board has said and has informed candidates that, “the candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB without any delay."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb jkssb recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Iranian girl uses santoor to play beautiful rendition of Jana Gana Mana. Watch

US dad dances to title track of Chak De India to celebrate Independence Day

Engaged couple got separated during partition. Woman recalls how they met again

Independence Day 2021: Viral post remembers Independent India's first gold medal
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP