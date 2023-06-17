The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has begun the application process for BE, BTech admission through state engineering counselling based on the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) rank. Candidates can apply online through the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

JCECEB 2023 registration for BTech courses through JEE (Main ) 2023 started at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 7. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from July 7 to July 8. The final state merit list will be released on July 11.

JCECEB 2023 application and counselling fee: The registration fee is ₹500 and the counselling fee is ₹400 for General/ EWS/BC-I/BC-II. The registration fee is ₹250 and the counselling fee is ₹350 for SC/ST/ Female candidates of all categories.

For downloading the partial seat allotment letter candidates have to deposit ₹1000.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed JCECEB 2023 notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON