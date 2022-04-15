JEE 2022: JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, apply from Aug 7 at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE Advanced 2022 test has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. The IIT JEE test, which was scheduled for July 3, 2022, will instead be held on August 28, 2022. Candidates may find the updated exam date and other information on the IIT JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE advanced test will consist of two exams, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. IST. Paper 2 will be held between 14:30 and 17:30 IST.

The registration process will commence on August 7, 2022, and the deadline for fee payment is August 11, 2022. From August 23 through August 28, 2022, the admit card will be available for download. The tentative answer key will be released on September 3, 2022, and the final answer key will be declared online on September 11, 2022.

The JEE advances 2022 result will be declared September 11, 2022.