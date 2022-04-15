JEE 2022: JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, apply from Aug 7 at jeeadv.ac.in
- The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, has postponed the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.
The JEE Advanced 2022 test has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. The IIT JEE test, which was scheduled for July 3, 2022, will instead be held on August 28, 2022. Candidates may find the updated exam date and other information on the IIT JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE advanced test will consist of two exams, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. IST. Paper 2 will be held between 14:30 and 17:30 IST.
The registration process will commence on August 7, 2022, and the deadline for fee payment is August 11, 2022. From August 23 through August 28, 2022, the admit card will be available for download. The tentative answer key will be released on September 3, 2022, and the final answer key will be declared online on September 11, 2022.
The JEE advances 2022 result will be declared September 11, 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022: Examination date revised
JEE Advanced 2022: Age limit
Candidates must have been born between October 1, 1997, and October 1, 1998. SC, ST, and PwD candidates get a five-year age relaxation, which means they must have been born on or after October 1, 1992.
JEE Advanced 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the JEE (Main) 2022 B.E./B.Tech. course (all categories combined). The following are the percentages of candidates shortlisted in each category: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the rest 40.5 percent is OPEN to everyone. In each of these five sectors, PwD applicants are entitled for a 5% horizontal reserve.
JEE Advanced 2022: Answer key
The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, 2022, and the final answer key will be declared online on September 11, 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022: Examination pattern
The examination will have two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2022: Admit card
The admit cards will be available on the official website of official site of IIT JEE from August 23 onwards. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2022: Registration dates
JEE Advanced 2022 exam will held on August 28. The registration process will begin on August 7 and the deadline for the submission of online application is August 11.
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam rescheduled
