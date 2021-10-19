JEE Advanced 2021: AAT over, result on October 22

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) has been held and the final result of the exam will be released on October 22, a fresh update on JEE advanced 2021 portal says. “AAT Examination is over and AAT results are expected on October 22, 2021. Candidates can fill AAT Choices just after the announcement of the AAT Results,” the update adds.

Based on JEE advanced 2021 scores, the JoSAA counselling registration has already begun. Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 ends on October 25. The first round of seat allocation would be held on October 27.

For multiple payments done for JEE advanced 2021, an important update is available on the official portal of the exam. As per the update, candidates who had paid the fees more than once will receive a refund in due course of time. However, the update says, the transactions might take longer time to settle. “For multiple payments, the refund process has started and the money would be refunded in due course of time. Some transactions might take a longer time to settle, since they require manual settlement between the SBI-backed payment portal of JEE (Advanced) 2021 and payment service portals of individual candidates,” the official update reads.

