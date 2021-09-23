Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download

The JEE advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, as per the exam schedule released by the exam conducting institute, IIT Kharagpur.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The JEE advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, as per the exam schedule released by the exam conducting institute, IIT Kharagpur. The JEE advanced admit cards will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. JEE advanced is conducted for admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The admit cards will be available on the website on the scheduled date, 10 am onwards. 

The exam will be held on October 3 only for those candidates who have qualified in the JEE main exam. As per the JEE main result, the JEE advanced 2021 cut-off for the unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

After the exam is held, the provisional answer keys of the exam will be released on October 10.

The final answer key of JEE advanced the final result will be declared on October 15.

 

 

