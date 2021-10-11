JEE advanced 2021 answer key challenge window closes today

The JEE advanced 2021 answer key challenge window will close today, October 11, 5 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam, on October 3, can download the answer key from the website and challenge it. The answer key was released on October 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE advanced 2021 answer key

Based on the objections raised by the candidates, a final answer key of the exam will be prepared. The final result of JEE advanced 2021 will be based on the final answer key.

The final answer key and the result of JEE advanced 2021 will be released on October 15.

The seat allocation process would commence the next day of the result declaration.

Meanwhile, the online registration for the architecture aptitude test, which is scheduled to be held on October 18, will begin on October 15. The result of this test will be declared on October 22.

The question paper of the exam along with the response sheet of the candidates have also been released on the official website. Candidates who are preparing for the exam in the forthcoming years can make use of these resources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}