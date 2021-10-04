Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE advanced 2021: Answer keys on Oct 10, final result on Oct 15
competitive exams

JEE advanced 2021: Answer keys on Oct 10, final result on Oct 15

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST
JEE advanced 2021: Answer keys on Oct 10, final result on Oct 15(HT File)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in IITs, was held on October 3. As per the general rules of the entrance exam which is followed by a number of institutes, a provisional answer key is released after the exam is held. Candidates are allowed to challenge the answer key following which the final answer key is released. 

The JEE advanced 2021 result will be based on the final answer key.

As per the schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on October 10, Sunday at 10 am. The option to challenge the answer key will remain open till October 11, 5 pm.

Before this, the response sheet of candidates will be released on October 5.

The online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE advanced 2021 is on October 15, Friday.

After the declaration of JEE advanced 2021 result, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be held on October 18 from 9 am to 12 noon. The result will be declared on October 22.

JEE advanced 2021 answer key, result: Know how to check

  • Go to http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/
  • Click on the answer key links
  • Download the answer keys
  • Challenge it following the steps given in the notification

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced jee advanced paper
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC announces interview schedule for various recruitment, check details

NEET PG 2021 scorecard this week

UPTET 2021 notification to be released today

JEE Advanced 2021 second session exam paper analysis, students’ reaction
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP