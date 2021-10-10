JEE advanced 2021 answer keys out, know how to download

JEE advanced 2021 answer keys have been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The answer keys have been released subject-wise and are available on the same portal where the question papers of the exam have been released. Candidates who had appeared for JEE advanced 2021, on October 3, can download the answer key from the website and can also challenge it.

JEE advanced 2021 answer key

The option to challenge the JEE advanced 2021 answer key is open till October 11, 5 pm.

Candidates can also refer to their individual response sheets which are still available on the website of the JEE advanced 2021.

After checking the challenges made by candidates, the final answer key for the JEE advanced 2021 will be prepared. Based on the final answer key, the JEE advanced 2021 result will be prepared.

The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15.

Since the JEE advanced 2021 question paper and answer keys are available for free download, candidates who are preparing for the forthcoming exam can download them as they can be of immense help in preparation. Candidates who had not appeared for the exam, can not challenge the answer key.

