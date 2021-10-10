Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE advanced 2021 answer keys out, know how to download
competitive exams

JEE advanced 2021 answer keys out, know how to download

JEE advanced 2021 answer keys are available at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for JEE advanced 2021, on October 3, can download the answer key.
JEE advanced 2021 answer keys out, know how to download
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE advanced 2021 answer keys have been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The answer keys have been released subject-wise and are available on the same portal where the question papers of the exam have been released. Candidates who had appeared for JEE advanced 2021, on October 3, can download the answer key from the website and can also challenge it.

JEE advanced 2021 answer key

The option to challenge the JEE advanced 2021 answer key is open till October 11, 5 pm.

Candidates can also refer to their individual response sheets which are still available on the website of the JEE advanced 2021. 

After checking the challenges made by candidates, the final answer key for the JEE advanced 2021 will be prepared. Based on the final answer key, the JEE advanced 2021 result will be prepared.

The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15. 

Since the JEE advanced 2021 question paper and answer keys are available for free download, candidates who are preparing for the forthcoming exam can download them as they can be of immense help in preparation. Candidates who had not appeared for the exam, can not challenge the answer key.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims on October 24, download admit card

JKPSC civil services exam admit card on October 12

HSSC announces SI (female) PST schedule, admit cards today

UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP