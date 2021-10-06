Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2021 candidates response released, direct link to check here
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 candidates response released, direct link to check here

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:47 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2021 candidates response released, direct link to check here
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released JEE Advanced 2021 candidate’s response.  Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the response sheet through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet was scheduled to release at 5 pm, but was delayed due to some unknown reason. 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination that was conducted on October 3, 2021 can download the candidates response sheet through these simple steps given below. Take a look. 

Direct link to check responses here 

JEE Advanced 2021: How to download candidates response 

  • Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on candidate’s response sheet available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your responses will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the responses and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the release of the candidates response, the provisional answer key will be released by the Institute on October 10, 2021 and the feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be from October 10 to October 11, 2021. The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15, 2021.

Topics
iit-jee advanced jee advanced result jee advanced rank list
