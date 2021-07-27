JEE Advanced 2021 exam date released on jeeadv.ac.in, check details here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has released JEE Advanced 2021 exam date on July 26, 2021. The exam date was announced by Education Ministry. The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021 at various centres across the country. The official notice is available on jeeadv.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be for Paper I that will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates have to register themselves online for the computer-based entrance test.

Those candidates who qualify the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE advanced examination. Top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers will only be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced. However, the total number of candidates may be a bit higher than 2.5 because of 'tied' ranks/scores in each category.

JEE Advanced 2021 was earlier scheduled be conducted on July 3, 2021 which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The registration dates will be announced by the Institute in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.