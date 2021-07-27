Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2021 exam date released on jeeadv.ac.in, check details here
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 exam date released on jeeadv.ac.in, check details here

JEE Advanced 2021 exam date have been released. Candidates can check the exam date on the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:23 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2021 exam date released on jeeadv.ac.in, check details here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has released JEE Advanced 2021 exam date on July 26, 2021. The exam date was announced by Education Ministry. The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021 at various centres across the country. The official notice is available on jeeadv.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be for Paper I that will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates have to register themselves online for the computer-based entrance test.

Those candidates who qualify the JEE Main examination are eligible to apply for JEE advanced examination. Top 2.5 lakh JEE Main qualifiers will only be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced. However, the total number of candidates may be a bit higher than 2.5 because of 'tied' ranks/scores in each category.

JEE Advanced 2021 was earlier scheduled be conducted on July 3, 2021 which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The registration dates will be announced by the Institute in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced jee advanced competitive exams
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP