JEE Advanced 2021: Fee payment window deadline extended, check here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has extended the registration fee payment window deadline for JEE Advanced 2021. The time has been extended till 4 pm today instead of 12 noon. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can apply online through the official site of jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration fees of the IIT JEE exam is ₹1400/- for Indian National (both female candidates and SC, ST, PwD candidates and ₹2800/- for all other candidates. For candidates from SAARC countries the registration fees is USD 75 and for Non SAARC countries, it is USD 150.

The admit card of JEE Advanced will be available this week on September 25, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from September 25 to October 3, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 3, 2021 across the country at various exam centres. The examination consists of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers are of three hours duration and appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.