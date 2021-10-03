JEE Advanced 2021: First shift exam paper analysis, students' reaction

JEE advanced, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in IITs, is being held today, October 3. There are two papers, namely paper-1 and paper-2 and both are compulsory. The first sitting (paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon and the second sitting (paper-2) will be held between 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm. The precautions were taken in view of COVID-19 and students were screened before they entered the centre.

Students found the overall level of paper moderate to difficult level but not easy. Some students have reported Physics was easy to moderate, Chemistry was moderate but Maths relatively difficult.

The total number of questions in paper-1 was 57 as compared to 54 last year. The total marks of paper-1 have also changed to 180 as compared to 198 last year.

JEE Advanced 2021 first shift exam paper analysis

Chemistry was a balanced section with questions covering chapter of the 11th & 12th class equally. Inorganic Chemistry questions were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Titration, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics (Kinetic Theory Gases). In Organic Chemistry, questions are mostly asked from Amines, Biomolecules, Oxygen-containing Compounds.

Physics has questions mostly from Class XI. Some Tough questions were asked from Chapters of Current Electricity, Optics, Rotation & Modern Physics. Overall, this section was easier compared to the other two subjects as per students.

Mathematics was tricky & difficult as per students. There were 2 questions from Matrices & Determinants. There were questions from Functions, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals. Some good questions were asked from chapters of Probability, Complex Numbers,3-D Geometry. Some tricky questions were asked from Circle & Parabola in Coordinate Geometry. A tricky question from Trigonometry was also asked. Students felt this section was the Toughest with more weightage given to Class XI chapters.