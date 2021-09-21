Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP activates Unique Registration Code link, check here
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP activates Unique Registration Code link, check here

JEE Advanced 2021 unique registration code has been activated. Candidates can check their respective code on jeeadv.ac.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 09:40 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP activates Unique Registration Code link, check here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has activated the Unique Registration Code link for JEE Advanced 2021. The link is available for candidates on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 

Candidates who need a Unique Registration Code link can get it either by using the JEE (Main) 2020 or JEE (Main) 2021 (if applicable) Application Number and the Date of Birth details. As per the official website, this registration code is applicable for candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both papers [Paper 1 and Paper2] of JEE (Advanced) 2020. All such candidates can directly register for JEE Advanced 2021. The eligibility under this one time measure can be verified by filling in the following fields, read the official website notice. 

Direct link to get Unique Registration Code 

JEE Advanced 2021: How to get Unique Registration Code 

To know the Unique Registration Code link, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on Unique Registration Code link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Your Unique Registration Code will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the code and save the page.
  • If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced jee advanced competitive exams
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Advanced 2021 registration deadline extended

CBSE CTET 2021: Know about the nature, standard of questions to be asked in exam

REET candidates should not believe in reports of lockdown: Rajasthan police

Bihar: BSSC allows 1,218 more candidates for inter level main exam 2014
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP