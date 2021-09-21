JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP activates Unique Registration Code link, check here

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has activated the Unique Registration Code link for JEE Advanced 2021. The link is available for candidates on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who need a Unique Registration Code link can get it either by using the JEE (Main) 2020 or JEE (Main) 2021 (if applicable) Application Number and the Date of Birth details. As per the official website, this registration code is applicable for candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both papers [Paper 1 and Paper2] of JEE (Advanced) 2020. All such candidates can directly register for JEE Advanced 2021. The eligibility under this one time measure can be verified by filling in the following fields, read the official website notice.

Direct link to get Unique Registration Code

JEE Advanced 2021: How to get Unique Registration Code

To know the Unique Registration Code link, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on Unique Registration Code link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Your Unique Registration Code will be displayed on the screen.

Check the code and save the page.

If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.