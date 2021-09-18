Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP issues important notice for OBC-NCL/EWS candidates
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP issues important notice for OBC-NCL/EWS candidates

IIT KGP issues important notice for JEE Advanced 2021 candidates having OBC-NCL/EWS certificates. Check the notice below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:33 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP issues important notice for OBC-NCL/EWS candidates

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has issued an important notice for OBC-NCL/EWS candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021. The Institute has directed the candidates to submit their OBC-NCL/EWS certificates by October 2, 2021, in the online portal. The notice is available on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 

Candidates who do not possess a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 1, 2021, will have to submit a declaration in place of the certificate. The declaration form for both OBC-NCL and EWS is now available on the official website. Candidates will have to download the forms, fill it up and submit. 

The registration process for JEE Advanced was started on September 16 and will end on September 20, 2021. The last date for fee payment is till September 21, 2021. 

The registration fees is 1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and 2800 for other candidates. The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, is scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts. The top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main will be eligible to register for JEE advanced. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced jee advanced competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC CISF Interview Schedule 2020 released, check dates here 

REET hall tickets 2021 released, how to download admit cards at reetbser21.com

REET admit cards 2021 released at reetbser21.com, direct link for hall ticket

Kerala TET answer keys 2021 released, raise objections now
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP