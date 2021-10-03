Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2021 over: Candidates’ response sheet on October 5
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 over: Candidates’ response sheet on October 5

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 05:50 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2021 over: Candidates’ response sheet on October 5
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in the IITs, is over. As per the schedule released by the authority, the response sheet of the candidates who took the exam today will be released on October 5. Candidates can expect a copy of their responses by 5 pm on Tuesday.

JEE advanced 2021 provisional answer key will be released on October 10, 10 am.

Both response sheet and answer key will be available on the official website of JEE Advanced 2021, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will be given a day to submit feedback and comments on the answer key. This option will close on October 11, 5 pm. 

The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15.

The seat allocation process will begin on October 16.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit-jee advanced
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WBPSC Judicial Service (Final) exam, admit card date announced

UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam date announced

JEE Advanced 2021: First shift exam paper analysis, students' reaction

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC senior personal assistant exam on Nov 28
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP