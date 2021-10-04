Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE advanced 2021 question papers released on official portal
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:51 AM IST
JEE advanced 2021 question papers released on official portal
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The question papers of the JEE advanced 2021 exam, which was held on October 3, Sunday, have been released on the official website. The JEE advanced 2021 question papers have been released subject-wise and shift-wise. 

Candidates can download the question papers now. The response sheets or the individual answer copies of candidates will be released tomorrow, October 5.

The question paper and the response sheets can be used to compare with the provisional answer key which will be released on October 10.

After considering the challenges raised by candidates, the final answer key for JEE advanced 2021 will be prepared based on which the final result will be declared on October 15.

A total of 1,048,000 students had registered for the JEE advanced 2021 out of which 939,000 appeared for the test. The top 250,000 students of JEE-Mains 2021 were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced but only 160,000 registered for the exam this year.

