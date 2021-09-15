Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins today

The JEE advanced 2021 registration will begin today in the evening, as per an official update available on the website. The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, is scheduled to be held on October 3.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The last date for registration is September 20. Candidates can pay the exam fees till September 21. The registration fees 1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and is 2800 for other candidates.

The registration process of this exam was initially scheduled to begin on September 11. However, due to delay in JEE main result, the registration process could not commence.

As of now, the individual score cards of JEE main has not been released by the national testing agency (NTA).

The top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE main will be eligible to register for JEE advanced.

Meanwhile, online registration for JEE advanced 2021 has been opened for foreign nationals. Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card holders) who have studied or are studying 10+2 level or equivalent in India can apply.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

To apply for the IIT JEE examination, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

