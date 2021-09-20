Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Advanced 2021 registration deadline extended

JEE advanced 2021 registration has been extended till September 21, 11.59 pm. The application forms are available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date of fee payment is September 21, 11.59 pm.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:39 PM IST
JEE advanced 2021 registration has been extended till September 21, 11.59 pm. The application forms are available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date of fee payment is also September 21, 11.59 pm.

The JEE advanced 2021 registration deadline was earlier till September 20, 11.59 pm. 

JEE main qualified candidates can register for JEE advanced 2021 at https://jeeadv.nic.in

As per JEE main result, the JEE advanced 2021 cut-off for the unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

JEE advanced is conducted for admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE-Advanced will be conducted on October 3. This year IIT-Kharagpur will conduct the exam.

The JEE main exam is an eligibility criterion for JEE-Advanced. This exam is also conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally-funded technical colleges.

