competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021 registration ends today

JEE advanced 2021 registration closes today, September 20 at 11.59 pm. The application forms are available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date of fee payment is September 21, at 8 pm.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Apply online

JEE advanced is conducted for admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE-Advanced will be conducted on October 3. This year IIT-Kharagpur will conduct the exam.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE main exam is an eligibility criterion for JEE-Advanced. This exam is also conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally-funded technical colleges.

As per JEE main result, the JEE (Advanced) cut-off for the unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, it is 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

 

 

iit-jee advanced jeeadv.ac.in download at jeeadv.ac.in
