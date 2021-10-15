Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE advanced 2021 results out, here's list of top 10 rank holders
competitive exams

JEE advanced 2021 results out, here's list of top 10 rank holders

JEE advanced 2021 result has been declared. Mridul Agarwal has bagged the top position in the exam. Kavya Chopra is the topper among female candidates.
JEE advanced 2021 results out, here's list of top 10 rank holders
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE advanced 2021 result has been declared. IIT Delhi zone students Mridul Agarwal and Kavya Chopra have bagged the top position in overall and female category, respectively.

Among 141699 candidates, a total of 41862 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021, IIT Kharagpur, which conducted the exam this year, has said in a press release.

“Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females. Mr. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2021. He obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Ms. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360,” the exam conducting institute has said.

JEE advanced 2021: Meet top 10 rank holders

  • Mridul Agarwal
  • Dhananjay Raman
  • Anant Lunia
  • Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy
  • Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy
  • Soni Naman Nirmal
  • Kartik Sreekumar Nair
  • Chaitanya Aggarwal
  • Arnav Aditya Singh
  • Modulla Hrushikesh Reddy

This is the only entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in IITs. JEE main is the screening test for JEE advanced. Top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE main are eligible to appear for the JEE advanced exam.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced result iit jee advanced result jee advanced results
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET answer keys 2021 released, direct link to view and challenge keys 

NEET 2021 answer key released at NTA portal, neet.nta.nic.in

JEE advanced 2021 result declared: 41,862 qualify, Mridul Agarwal tops 

JEE advanced 2021 final answer keys out, download now
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP