JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards released on jeeadv.ac.in; Direct link here

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card has been released. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has published Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced admit cards on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth.

As per the official schedule, JEE Advanced will be conducted on Sunday, August 28, in two shifts.

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card direct link

How to download JEE Advanced admit card

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the admit card link. Login with your registration number and date of birth. Submit and view admit card. Save a copy for future reference.

JEE Advanced admit card is an important document. On the exam day, candidates need to bring a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card along with other asked documents in order to get entry inside the exam hall. They should read and follow all the instructions mentioned on it.

If there is any error in the admit card, candidates should immediately get in touch with the authorities and report it.

