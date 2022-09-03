JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key released, download link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key on September 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can download the provisional answer key through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. The link was scheduled to release at 10 am today, which has been delayed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was conducted on August 28, 2022 and the response sheet was released on September 1, 2022.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key link

Direct link to submit feedback

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till September 4, 2022. The final answer key will be released on September 11 along with JEE Advanced 2022 result. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE advanced.