JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key to release today at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key on September 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can download the provisional answer key through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

The objection window for feedback and comments on provisional answer key will be available from September 3 to September 4, 2022. The final answer key will be released on September 11 along with JEE Advanced 2022 result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow these simple steps given below to download the answer key when released.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on August 28, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE.

