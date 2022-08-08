JEE Advanced 2022: Registration begins today at 4 pm on jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will start the registration process of JEE Advanced 2022 from August 8, 2022 onwards. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced registration will begin at 4 pm. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Mains examination and are among top 2.5 lakh students can apply for the examination.

The registration link will be available on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can apply for IIT JEE examination till August 11, 2022. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till August 12, 2022. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

