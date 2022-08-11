JEE Advanced 2022: Registration for IIT entrance test ends today on jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on August 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam up to 5 pm on jeeadv.ac.in.

The link to pay exam fee will remain open till August 12.

IIT JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted on August 28, 2022. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced admit cards will be released on August 23.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Advanced 2022 application link available on the home page.

Enter the required, register and then fill in the application form.

Pay application fee and click submit.

Download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy saved.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to, among others, Indian Institutes of Technology. Top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear in it.

