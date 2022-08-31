Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Advanced 2022: Response sheets to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

Published on Aug 31, 2022 03:44 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets will release tomorrow, September 1, 2022. Candidates can check steps to download it given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release JEE Advanced 2022 response sheets on September 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check their response sheets through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

The link will be activated at 10 am tomorrow. The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, 2022 and final answer key on September 11, 2022. Candidates who want to download the response sheets can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2022: How to download response sheets

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Response sheets link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the response sheet and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT JEE.

jee advanced education
