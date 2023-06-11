JEE Advanced 2023 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in, download here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati released the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key on June 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the answer key from the official site of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key released at jeeadv.ac.in

Candidates can submit their feedback on the answer keys by June 12, 2023. The IIT JEE examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shift- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Jee Advanced Paper 1 Provisional Answer Keys

JEE Advanced Paper 2 Provisional Answer Keys

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official site of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Provisional answer key link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

