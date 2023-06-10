Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced 2023 answer key on June 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the answer key and download it from the official site of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The challenge window will open on June 11 and will close on June 12, 2023. The final answer key and results will be available on June 18, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIT JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The response sheets was released by IIT Guwahati on June 9, 2023. The IIT JEE examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shift- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON