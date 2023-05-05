Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 on May 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for IIT JEE can do it through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE registration ends on May 7, apply at jeeadv.ac.in

The last date for payment of application fees is till May 8, 2023. The admit card will be available on the official website from May 29 till June 4, 2023. The JEE advanced 2023 exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on registration link and enter the required details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for Indian nationals- female, SC, ST and PwD candidates is ₹1450/- and other candidates is ₹2900/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE.