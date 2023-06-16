Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced 2023 result on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result releasing on June 18 at jeeadv.ac.in

The JEE advanced 2023 examination was conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts- Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The response sheet was available on June 9, 2023 on the website. The answer key was released on June 11, 2023 and the last date to raise objections was till June 12, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released by the Institute. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE advanced.

