Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has declared JEE Advanced AAT result 2023 on June 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 can check their results through the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The direct link to check results is given below.

JEE Advanced AAT result 2023 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Institute conducted the AAT exam on June 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE Advanced AAT result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared PASS in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. Allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared pass in the AAT. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON