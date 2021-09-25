JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 on September 25, 2021. Candidates who will appear for IIT JEE examination can download the admit card through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will remain available till October 3, 2021.

The examination will be conducted on October 3, 2021. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. The online display of provisional answer key will be done on October 10 and final answer keys along with result on October 15, 2021.