Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced Result 2021: AAT result to be declared today, here’s how to check
competitive exams

JEE Advanced Result 2021: AAT result to be declared today, here’s how to check

JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT exam will be declared today, October 22, 2021. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. 
JEE Advanced Result 2021: AAT result to be declared today, here’s how to check
Published on Oct 22, 2021 09:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will declare JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT exam on October 22, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test can check their result through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. The examination was conducted on October 18, 2021. 

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared pass in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check AAT result

  • Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT JEE. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced result iit-jee advanced iit jee advanced result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC SI in Delhi Police 2019 Answer Key for Paper II released, download link here 

HPSSC clerk answer keys 2021 released for Oct 17 exam on hpsssb.hp.gov.in

NEET UG 2021: Extension for filling up of 2nd phase & correction of particulars

Bombay HC orders special NEET exam for 2 students after invigilators goofed up
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP